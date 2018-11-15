Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,648 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 10,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $358,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,928 shares of company stock valued at $15,499,426 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

