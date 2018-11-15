Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,367. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 million, a PE ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $51,289.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 101,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 951.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 204,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 168,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 293,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

