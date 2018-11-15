Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 35,396 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for about 16.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $23,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.5% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 22.4% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 81.6% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.51.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

