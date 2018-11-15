Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,004,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 87,216 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.0872 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

