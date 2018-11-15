Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €75.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.20 ($67.67) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.09 ($86.15).

Shares of SY1 opened at €72.52 ($84.33) on Monday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

