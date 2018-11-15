Hawaiian (HA) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,400. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Hawaiian by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.