Hawkins (HWKN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $415.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Stauber bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $75,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,732,000 after buying an additional 72,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

