Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $4.87 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,459,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,610 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,772,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,710 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,906.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $114,974,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $338.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.27.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

