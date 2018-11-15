HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation and impediments to achieving price target. We reiterate our Buy rating and price target of $26. Our target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which derives its primary value from LN-144 for metastatic melanoma currently. This model allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. Factors which could impede reaching our price target include failed or inconclusive clinical trials or inability of the company to secure adequate funding to progress its drugs through the development pathway.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $896.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.03.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,656,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,290,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,997 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,111,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 549.5% during the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 216,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 183,513 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

