Head to Head Analysis: AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH (AUNB) & KB Financial Group (KB)

AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH (OTCMKTS:AUNB) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH and KB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A KB Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

KB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.20%. Given KB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KB Financial Group is more favorable than AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH does not pay a dividend. KB Financial Group pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH N/A N/A N/A KB Financial Group 22.13% 9.81% 0.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH and KB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KB Financial Group $13.29 billion 1.25 $3.10 billion $7.43 5.58

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH Company Profile

Americas United Bank provides banking products and services to small-to-medium-sized businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs in Southern California, the United States. Its business banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit (CD); and lending products, such as business loans, revolving lines of credit, receivables and inventory financing, term loans/equipment financing, small business administration loans, professional loans, term loans for acquisitions and expansion, and standby letters of credit, as well as financing for commercial real estate purchase/refinance. The company's personal banking products consists of checking accounts, savings accounts, and CDs; and loans to individuals for personal lines of credit, life insurance premium financing, automobile loans, and overdraft protection. It also offers other loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company provides various business services, including deposit delivery, remote deposit capture, cash management, PC-based information reporting, international banking, business credit and debit card, and merchant credit card processing; and personal services, such as direct deposit and debit cards, as well as online banking services. It has branch offices in Downey, Lancaster, Commerce, and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

