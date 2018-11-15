Head-To-Head Analysis: China Xingbang Industry Group (CXGP) and Information Services Group (III)

China Xingbang Industry Group (OTCMKTS:CXGP) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get China Xingbang Industry Group alerts:

45.1% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Information Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Xingbang Industry Group and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Xingbang Industry Group N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group 1.41% 14.92% 4.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Xingbang Industry Group and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Xingbang Industry Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.15%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than China Xingbang Industry Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Xingbang Industry Group and Information Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Xingbang Industry Group $530,000.00 N/A -$8.36 million N/A N/A Information Services Group $269.55 million 0.69 -$2.13 million $0.16 25.63

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Xingbang Industry Group.

Summary

Information Services Group beats China Xingbang Industry Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Xingbang Industry Group Company Profile

China Xingbang Industry Group Inc. is an operator of a business to business to customer (B2B2C) e-commerce platform in the home furnishing industry. The Company, through its subsidiaries Xingbang BVI and Xingbang HK, owns the wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE), which controls Guangdong Xingbang, a variable interest entity (VIE). Its operating entity, Xinyu Xingbang, is a company principally engaged in the operation of a B2B2C e-commerce platform in the PRC for manufacturers, distributors and other businesses in the lighting, ceramics and other home furnishing industry in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It is engaged in operating and developing the Ju51 Mall. The Company is engaged in operating an e-commerce platform to provide value added services to manufacturers, distributors, retailers, decoration companies and decoration technicians in the home furnishing industry while serving consumers through the Ju51 Mall. It has approximately 240 technical service stations.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company serves private sector clients operating in the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, transportation and travel, and energy and utilities industries; and public sector customers, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for China Xingbang Industry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xingbang Industry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.