Head to Head Analysis: Nortech Systems (NSYS) and Integral Technologies (ITKG)

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) and Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

2.5% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nortech Systems and Integral Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $112.33 million 0.11 -$2.44 million N/A N/A Integral Technologies $70,000.00 128.22 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Nortech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nortech Systems and Integral Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and Integral Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems -2.22% -0.56% -0.21% Integral Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Technologies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nortech Systems beats Integral Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, as well as printed circuit board, wire and cable, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Integral Technologies Company Profile

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.