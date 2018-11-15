Head-To-Head Analysis: TechPrecision (TPCS) vs. Proto Labs (PRLB)

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) and Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of TechPrecision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Proto Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of TechPrecision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Proto Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TechPrecision has a beta of -2.44, indicating that its share price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proto Labs has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TechPrecision and Proto Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A Proto Labs 0 2 1 0 2.33

Proto Labs has a consensus target price of $111.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.39%. Given Proto Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than TechPrecision.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechPrecision and Proto Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechPrecision $18.73 million 1.31 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A Proto Labs $344.49 million 9.90 $51.77 million $1.93 65.30

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than TechPrecision.

Profitability

This table compares TechPrecision and Proto Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechPrecision -3.09% -6.21% -3.41% Proto Labs 16.76% 14.31% 12.78%

Summary

Proto Labs beats TechPrecision on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems. The company also provides manufacturing engineering services to assist customers. It serves customers in defense, aerospace, nuclear, energy, medical, and precision industrial markets. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

