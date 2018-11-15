Head to Head Comparison: Fincera (YUANF) versus Murphy USA (MUSA)

Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fincera and Murphy USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy USA 0 4 0 0 2.00

Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $84.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Fincera.

Profitability

This table compares Fincera and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fincera 20.52% 445.25% 3.90% Murphy USA 1.83% 19.13% 5.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fincera and Murphy USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fincera $156.69 million 4.68 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Murphy USA $12.83 billion 0.20 $245.26 million $4.32 18.36

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Fincera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fincera has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Fincera on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fincera Company Profile

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs. Its e-commerce products comprise TruShip, an online e-commerce platform for trucking industry merchants; AutoChekk, an e-commerce platform for the passenger vehicle industry; and PingPing, an e-commerce platform for small businesses to establish an online presence. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China. Fincera Inc. is a subsidiary of Honest Best International Ltd.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

