Head to Head Comparison: Gyrodyne (GYRO) vs. Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Gyrodyne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Gyrodyne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gyrodyne and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than Gyrodyne.

Dividends

Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Gyrodyne does not pay a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gyrodyne and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust 10.13% 2.95% 1.44%

Risk and Volatility

Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gyrodyne and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust $574.17 million 4.16 $133.56 million $1.75 10.63

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gyrodyne.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats Gyrodyne on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

