Head-To-Head Comparison: Summer Infant (SUMR) versus Trans-Lux (TNLX)

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Summer Infant and Trans-Lux, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summer Infant and Trans-Lux’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant $189.87 million 0.10 -$2.24 million $0.07 14.29 Trans-Lux $24.44 million 0.07 -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Summer Infant has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Infant and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant -2.22% -0.69% -0.09% Trans-Lux -23.55% N/A -32.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Summer Infant shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summer Infant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Summer Infant has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summer Infant beats Trans-Lux on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers. The company sells its products to large and national retailers, independent retailers, and international retail customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors, as well as through its partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides LED lighting solutions; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

