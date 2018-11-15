Head to Head Contrast: Exelixis (EXEL) & BIOQUAL (BIOQ)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOQUAL has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BIOQUAL pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Exelixis does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and BIOQUAL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 49.53% 55.71% 43.79% BIOQUAL 9.51% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and BIOQUAL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $452.48 million 11.42 $154.22 million $0.51 33.90 BIOQUAL $35.88 million 0.87 $3.66 million N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than BIOQUAL.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Exelixis and BIOQUAL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 1 2 8 0 2.64 BIOQUAL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exelixis currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.51%. Given Exelixis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than BIOQUAL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of BIOQUAL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exelixis beats BIOQUAL on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. It also offers COTELLIC tablets, an inhibitor of MEK in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, and Invenra, Inc. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About BIOQUAL

Bioqual, Inc. provides research, development, consulting, and testing/assay services to commercial clients and government laboratories in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, immunology, transgenic, contraception, breeding and development of genetically defined animals, and neurobiology and behavior, as well as zika, dengue, malaria, respiratory syncytial virus, and other infectious diseases. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, infectious virus quantitation, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assays, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides in-vivo animal model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

