Head-To-Head Review: Grasim Industries (GRSXY) and BioMerieux (BMXMF)

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) and BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grasim Industries and BioMerieux, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A BioMerieux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Grasim Industries and BioMerieux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries 4.54% 6.88% 2.81% BioMerieux N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. BioMerieux does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grasim Industries and BioMerieux’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $9.05 billion 0.72 $415.57 million N/A N/A BioMerieux $2.58 billion 3.59 $269.23 million $2.28 34.41

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than BioMerieux.

Summary

Grasim Industries beats BioMerieux on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grasim Industries Company Profile

Grasim Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells viscose staple fiber, chemicals, cement, and textiles in India and internationally. The company operates through Fibre and Pulp, Chemicals, Cement, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress material, knitted wear, and non-woven applications; and wood pulp. The company also offers cement products comprising grey cement; white cement for floorings and exterior wall finishes under the Birla White brand name; ready mix concrete; and putty for wall finishing and various architectural applications. In addition, it provides chemical products, such as rayon grade caustic soda; stable bleaching powder used in water purification, sanitation, and as a bleaching agent; poly aluminum chloride used in water treatment, paper sizing, and effluent treatment; and chloro sulphonic acid used in vinyl sulphate, the raw material for dyes and intermediates, saccharin, drugs, and pharmaceuticals, as well as chlorine/hydrochloric acid and chlorinated paraffin wax products. Further, the company provides textile products that include fabrics, synthetic yarns, and worsted dyed yarn spun, as well as branded suitings under the Grasim and Graviera brand names. It sells its textile products through a retail network of exclusive showrooms, as well as through wholesalers and multi-brand outlets. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Nagda, India.

BioMerieux Company Profile

bioMérieux S.A. provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc. It also provides molecular biology for the detection of genetic sequences of deoxyribonucleic acid or ribonucleic acid; and companion diagnostic test based on biomarkers, as well as services for clinical and industrial laboratories. The company was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. bioMérieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

