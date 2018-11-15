Head to Head Review: Venator Materials (VNTR) versus Linde (LIN)

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) and Linde (NYSE:LIN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venator Materials and Linde’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials $2.21 billion 0.29 $134.00 million $1.74 3.41 Linde $11.44 billion 3.85 $1.25 billion $5.85 26.16

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Linde pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Venator Materials does not pay a dividend. Linde pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Venator Materials and Linde, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials 1 7 7 0 2.40 Linde 1 3 5 0 2.44

Venator Materials presently has a consensus target price of $20.54, suggesting a potential upside of 247.52%. Linde has a consensus target price of $181.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Venator Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Venator Materials is more favorable than Linde.

Volatility & Risk

Venator Materials has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Venator Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Linde shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Venator Materials and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials -1.13% 24.15% 9.86% Linde 11.93% 28.54% 9.41%

Summary

Linde beats Venator Materials on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

