Head-To-Head Survey: Celanese (CE) and GelTech Solutions (GLTC)

Celanese (NYSE:CE) and GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celanese and GelTech Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese $6.14 billion 2.20 $843.00 million $7.51 13.42 GelTech Solutions $1.15 million 16.46 -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Celanese has higher revenue and earnings than GelTech Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Celanese and GelTech Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese 2 2 11 0 2.60 GelTech Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celanese presently has a consensus target price of $122.24, indicating a potential upside of 21.25%. Given Celanese’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celanese is more favorable than GelTech Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Celanese has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GelTech Solutions has a beta of -1.34, indicating that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Celanese shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of GelTech Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Celanese shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of GelTech Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Celanese pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. GelTech Solutions does not pay a dividend. Celanese pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Celanese has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Celanese and GelTech Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese 18.57% 39.39% 14.87% GelTech Solutions -335.24% N/A -166.02%

Summary

Celanese beats GelTech Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. The Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate tows and flakes for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; and Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products. The Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene resins for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. The Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals; and organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. Celanese Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About GelTech Solutions

GelTech Solutions, Inc. manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters. The company also provides FireIce, a line of asset protection products, including welding blankets, which is used during hot work by plumbers and welders. In addition, it offers Soil2O dust control products, including Soil2O dust control that control airborne particulate matter while substantially reducing water usage on traffic areas; Soil2O soil cap, a product that controls dust and erosion of non-traffic and storage areas; and Soil2O Topical and Soil2O Granular used in specialty agriculture, home and commercial landscaping, and golf course maintenance to sustain plant growth while reducing the amount of water needed for irrigation. Further, the company markets Emergency Manhole FireIce Delivery System to deliver FireIce into a manhole in the event of a fire or explosion; FireIce Home Defense Unit, a system for applying FireIce to structures to protect them from wildfires; and FireIce Shield CTP systems to protect communication towers during hot work. It markets its products through municipal and other fire equipment distributors, as well as through online and direct marketing. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

