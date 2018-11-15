Head to Head Survey: Dyadic International (DYAI) and Its Competitors

Dyadic International (OTCMKTS: DYAI) is one of 32 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dyadic International to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Dyadic International alerts:

0.0% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dyadic International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $760,000.00 -$2.14 million -11.12 Dyadic International Competitors $968.26 million $63.67 million 12.17

Dyadic International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dyadic International. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dyadic International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 0 0 N/A Dyadic International Competitors 125 592 1366 55 2.63

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 20.26%. Given Dyadic International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International’s competitors have a beta of 4.22, meaning that their average stock price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -841.68% N/A N/A Dyadic International Competitors -300.28% -87.79% -35.44%

Summary

Dyadic International competitors beat Dyadic International on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce two vital therapeutic proteins for human health indications; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of biologic vaccines and drugs of interest for human health indications. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.