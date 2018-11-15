Head-To-Head Survey: Flux Power (FLUX) vs. Its Peers

Flux Power (OTCMKTS: FLUX) is one of 26 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Flux Power to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Flux Power has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $4.12 million -$6.96 million -7.04 Flux Power Competitors $649.95 million $38.29 million -1.32

Flux Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -169.14% N/A -223.42% Flux Power Competitors 2.02% -15.30% 3.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flux Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power Competitors 67 358 517 21 2.51

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 27.07%. Given Flux Power’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Flux Power competitors beat Flux Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications. The company also offers 24-volt onboard chargers and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including forklifts and related industrial equipment. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company's products are also used in airport ground support equipment. It sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

