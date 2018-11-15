Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 497,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,088. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.71. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $124,961.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,961.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $219,793.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $219,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 87,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

