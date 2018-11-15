Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Healthcare Trust Of America posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.85 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 34.48%.

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,959,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,314,000 after acquiring an additional 625,147 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,763,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,103,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,326,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,400,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,180,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,458,000.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 164,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.15. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

