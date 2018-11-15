HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.11 ($90.83).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR:HEI traded down €1.20 ($1.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €59.86 ($69.60). 777,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a 1-year high of €96.00 ($111.63).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.