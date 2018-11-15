Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 423.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In related news, VP Alisa B. Johnson sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $150,153.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 653,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $6,364,778.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 852,052 shares of company stock worth $8,287,258 in the last ninety days. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

NYSE:HLX opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/helix-energy-solutions-group-inc-hlx-shares-bought-by-brasada-capital-management-lp.html.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.