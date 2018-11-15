Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) PT Set at €109.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €109.00 ($126.74) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €115.79 ($134.64).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €100.70 ($117.09) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

