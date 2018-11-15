High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 7,440 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 7,440 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/high-pointe-capital-management-llc-sells-7440-shares-of-las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs.html.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.