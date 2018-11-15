Highpower International (HPJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Highpower International had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter. Highpower International updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ HPJ remained flat at $$2.54 on Thursday. 216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.11. Highpower International has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highpower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Highpower International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highpower International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 327,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.11% of Highpower International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Highpower International Company Profile
Highpower International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.
Read More: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Highpower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highpower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.