Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Centene Corp (CNC)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $122,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $124,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 127.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $136.19 on Thursday. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $553,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,800 shares of company stock worth $4,957,590 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. MED lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/highstreet-asset-management-inc-reduces-position-in-centene-corp-cnc.html.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.