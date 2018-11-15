Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

PAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $200.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of PAC opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $111.60.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $1.8565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.25. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/highstreet-asset-management-inc-takes-1-21-million-position-in-grupo-aeroportr-dl-pcfco-sab-de-cv-pac.html.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.