Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.07.

NYSE:ABC opened at $89.58 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.60 and a 12 month high of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

In other news, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $601,089.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,413.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $232,606.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,279.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,954 shares of company stock worth $7,747,008. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

