Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.90 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 270.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,282. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.