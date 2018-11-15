Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Receives $100.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.25.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.86. 147,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.90 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,221,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $543,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,708,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,325,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,355,000 after buying an additional 312,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 754,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,936,000 after buying an additional 108,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.