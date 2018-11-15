Hill-Rom (HRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hill-Rom exited the fiscal 2018 on a strong note with fourth-quarter earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings increased 23% in the quarter, the 13th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The company saw a solid increase in revenues on robust domestic growth, driven by a sturdy performance in Patient Support Systems and Front Line Care. The company is currently focusing on product innovation. For the full year, it has achieved more than $300 million as new product revenues. In 2019, the company expects to generate more than $400 million in new product revenue, exceeding its 2020 objective one year in advance. Over the past three months, Hill-Rom outperformed tits industry. On the flip side, international revenues declined with a dip in sales in Asia-Pacific. Also, foreign exchange and a tough competitive landscape remain headwinds.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Shares of HRC stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 354,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,732. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $78.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,136,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

