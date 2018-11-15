Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to post $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.43 billion. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.33 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

HLT stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.89. 346,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $88.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

