Himax Technologies (HIMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,573,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 2,780,066 shares.The stock last traded at $4.24 and had previously closed at $4.09.

HIMX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price target on Himax Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

The company has a market cap of $693.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 24.18 and a beta of -0.27.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 474,291 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

