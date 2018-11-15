Histogenics (HSGX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2054898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on Histogenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Histogenics to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Brookline Cap M reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Histogenics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Histogenics Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Histogenics in the first quarter worth $320,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Histogenics by 72.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Histogenics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Histogenics in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Histogenics in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/histogenics-hsgx-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-43.html.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Histogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.