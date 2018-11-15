HL Financial Services LLC Invests $291,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) Stock

HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000.

IYJ stock opened at $140.79 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

