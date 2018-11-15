HL Financial Services LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 98,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 70.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 2,115 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,982.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 85.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

