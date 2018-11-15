HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Stake Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

