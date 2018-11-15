Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Issues Earnings Results

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

