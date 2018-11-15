Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Stake Increased by LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,770,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy French purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,569.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.14. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

