Home Depot (HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Home Depot updated its FY 2018 guidance to $9.75-9.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $9.75 EPS.

HD opened at $179.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $165.35 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.41.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Home Depot (HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/home-depot-hd-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.