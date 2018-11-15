Home Depot (HD) PT Lowered to $180.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.41.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.63. 4,067,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,418. Home Depot has a one year low of $165.35 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 129.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,462 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17,627.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,574 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $234,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after purchasing an additional 991,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 282.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,281,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,464,000 after purchasing an additional 946,206 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.