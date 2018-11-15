Home Depot (HD) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.58. The company issued revenue guidance of +7.2% YoY to EUR 108.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.28 billion.Home Depot also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $9.75-9.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.41.

Shares of HD stock opened at $179.90 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $165.35 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Depot stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

