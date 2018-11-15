Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Lifted by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,574 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Home Depot by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $189,673,000 after purchasing an additional 643,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,875,610,000 after purchasing an additional 604,634 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19,557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 587,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,482,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $620,752,000 after purchasing an additional 301,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.41.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $179.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $165.35 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Lifted by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/home-depot-inc-hd-holdings-lifted-by-pettyjohn-wood-white-inc.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.