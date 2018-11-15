Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced a special dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hometrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTBI. TheStreet raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

