Honey Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Honey has a total market capitalization of $78,004.00 and $1,595.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honey has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00003038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honey alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.02486480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00612280 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00016582 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00018799 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00019261 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Honey Profile

Honey is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev. Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info.

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.