Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Honeywell International Inc. lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,230 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 432,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

